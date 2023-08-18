As a Tulsa Public Schools parent and local business owner, I am appalled at the continuous, direct attacks on TPS by State Superintendent Ryan Walters.

I have been surrounded by public educators my entire life, and never once have I seen a state superintendent or the Oklahoma State Department of Education come after a district with such vitriol as this administration.

As the leader of all of Oklahoma’s public schools, shouldn’t he be sitting at the table with TPS to devise a plan to help our state’s largest school district? Should he not schedule even one meeting to sit and listen to the ways TPS has grown and the goals they have achieved over the past year?

Where is he? He is in his car, making videos for Twitter and TikTok accusing TPS of conspiring with the Chinese government. He is holding closed-to-the-public press conferences, spouting inflammatory and inaccurate information.

Over the past year, the TPS board has implemented a plan with specific goals for academic achievement. The district not only met the goals but also surpassed them.

How much more could we achieve if we had support from our state superintendent? The problem does not lie with our TPS superintendent, school board or teachers. The problem lies with having to diffuse and deflect constant allegations from someone who obviously isn’t quite sure how to do his job.

A state takeover would be devastating with Walters at the helm. Let our local leaders lead and our teachers teach.

