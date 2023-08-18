The public threats and efforts to discredit the Tulsa Public Schools’ leadership are chaotic and appear to be personal in nature.

A recent video on the State School Board's website showing out-of-context interviews from the late TPS Superintendent Keith Ballard is unacceptable and disrespectful. It is beneath the dignity of public office.

This crusade may result in some political advantage, but its impacts are real. My grandchildren are fourth generation TPS students. They are excited to experience the creative opportunities that TPS classroom learning offers.

Does the state official speaking about TPS in hyperbolic terms and distorted facts have any curiosity about the life circumstances of Tulsa children and their teachers and support staff?

What plans, ideas, encouragement or work has been offered — specifically — to address the deficiencies hurled at Tulsa weekly? The role of a state officer is to support the educational needs of Oklahoma’s children, not to weaponize a public office in such a destructive way.

Tulsa is a community that invests in itself. As a former mayor and Secretary of State, I know beyond my personal experiences as a TPS graduate the essential role that a strong public school system serves.

As go the schools, so go the neighborhoods and the economic vitality of the community we love.

The Tulsa community is working together to strengthen our public schools. Where is the leadership of the State School Board as a partner, advisor, guide, and supporter of excellence that is needed by all?

Editor's Note: Savage was the Tulsa mayor from 1992 to 2002 — the first woman to hold that office — and served as Oklahoma secretary of state from 2003 to 2011. She is now the CEO of Morton Comprehensive Health Services.

