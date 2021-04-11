Letter: State school board, governor need to respect Hofmeister's position

I read awhile back that our governor thinks the state school superintendent should be appointed rather than elected.

After recent events concerning the Epic Charter School situation, I am even more sure that elected is better, and I now think that the school board members probably should also be elected.

At the very least, if they must be appointed, perhaps our state representatives from the various districts should be the ones to appoint them.

It seems that lately our state school superintendent and her suggestions are being ignored.

Joy Hofmeister is qualified, intelligent, and she researches our problems and potential solutions thoroughly. She has done an amazing job, especially under the circumstances of COVID-19.

Our teachers and parents respect and value her immensely. Our state school superintendent should not be appointed.

I don’t understand the governor’s attitude.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.