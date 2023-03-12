In Oklahoma, “You get what you vote for” is our old proverb. With the elections over, we’re experiencing the results of choosing a party over the best qualified candidate.

Being a Republican, Democrat or independent in no way means you are the most qualified person for the job.

Most people hire the best-qualified home contractor, choose the best mechanic to fix their car or seek the best health care providers. Employers pick the best-qualified person to do the job at hand.

Selecting a candidate solely on party affiliation rather than qualifications is what we have once again in Oklahoma. It’s good that we’re free to elect whatever candidate we choose.

Our winning candidates choose cutting taxes while teachers retire early, flee the state or choose other professions. Lawmakers provide meager raises and pass vengeful laws toward larger school districts.

They consider reducing cockfighting penalties, though voters 20 years ago outlawed it as a felony.

For once, why can’t Oklahoma make a path to support education — the bedrock of any state’s future? Starting minimum for someone spending four years in college to be a teacher should be $25/hour, which is about $50,000 a year. Good candidates will be knocking down our doors.

Can we afford it? The question is: “For our future, how can we not afford it?”

