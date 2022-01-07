Letter: State parks need lower cost of entry

A recent editorial called for more funding for state parks (”Invest in state parks,” Dec. 29). I don’t disagree, but it's noteworthy that several years ago the Legislature passed $48 million in bonds to upgrade state parks. Robber’s Cave in my hometown, Wilburton, received $8 million.

About the same time, park entry fees reared their ugly head. As a legislative body, we were told these fees (aka taxes) would generate an estimated $10 million per year to save struggling parks.

Many local citizens have commented on upgrades to Robber’s Cave, thinking these fees are not so bad. I wholeheartedly disagree. Bond money – not entry fees – is funding improvements. Every Oklahoman pays the price whether they enjoy a park or not.

And after a record year in park attendance, only $2.5 million was generated. Tourism has lowered estimates to $9 million. I don’t see that happening, either.