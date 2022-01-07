Letter: State parks need lower cost of entry

A recent editorial called for more funding for state parks (”Invest in state parks,” Dec. 29). I don’t disagree, but it's noteworthy that several years ago the Legislature passed $48 million in bonds to upgrade state parks. Robber’s Cave in my hometown, Wilburton, received $8 million.
About the same time, park entry fees reared their ugly head. As a legislative body, we were told these fees (aka taxes) would generate an estimated $10 million per year to save struggling parks.
Many local citizens have commented on upgrades to Robber’s Cave, thinking these fees are not so bad. I wholeheartedly disagree. Bond money – not entry fees – is funding improvements. Every Oklahoman pays the price whether they enjoy a park or not.
And after a record year in park attendance, only $2.5 million was generated. Tourism has lowered estimates to $9 million. I don’t see that happening, either.
As one of 12 children growing up near Robbers Cave, it was one of few places our family could go because it was free. Now, with parking taxes, many families can't enjoy this beauty.
Last year, I introduced House Bill 1681 to allow a discounted rate for a state park of choice. The Senate didn't hear it. This year, I'm introducing legislation to restrict tourism’s ability to pass additional fees/taxes without legislative oversight. I also will push for final passage of HB 1681.
State parks can use additional funding, but people who can least afford it shouldn't bear the burden.
Editor’s note: Grego is a state legislator representing Oklahoma House District 17 and is vice chairman of the House Tourism Committee.
