If legislators want to be afraid of someone: look in the mirror. How do you expect librarians to assist customers in finding information, if they waste time unlocking shelves and checking IDs?

But this is what Sen. Warren Hamilton, R-McCurtain, proposes librarians do. Glad I am retired as the children's coordinator of the Tulsa City-County Library. I would refuse to follow nonsense proposed in Senate Bill 397.

Libraries have guidelines for selection of materials and how to shelve them for users. Hamilton’s fear of the big wide world is the problem.

Legislators need to talk with teachers and librarians who work with these young folks to learn realistic ideas about assisting students — rather than adding padlocks — because that just makes it more inviting.

If you fear what your kids learn online, teach them how to safely use computers. Include various platforms and devices so they are safe from those that target young users. Prepare them for the world they live in.

The question legislators should ask is how, where and from whom do kids/teens receive information. Legislators attempt to put the devil back in the box. Libraries are not the source of your vexation: society in general is.

Sen. Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, called the bill “overreach.” Great description.

Editor's Note: The Oklahoma Senate passed SB 397 by a 35-10 vote. It would require libraries to sort by new state-mandated age categories and limit what youth can access based on committees setting "community standards."

