Letter: State leadership action raising concerns


Regarding a director to represent the Oklahoma governor in Washington, D.C., Gov. Kevin Stitt is centralizing much control of the state and local agencies to be under his office.

He is therefore limiting and exterminating the extensive leadership expertise in our agencies.

With that in mind, the recent laws by our legislators and actions by the Oklahoma State Board of Education concerning Epic Charter Schools leads me to believe that a high level, possibly federal, investigation of these shenanigans is in order.

Frances Redding,Tulsa

