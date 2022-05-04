Letter: State leaders making sure that division prevails in Oklahoma

Why does Oklahoma keep trying to have lawmakers so hell bent on controlling abortion in the state? It’s funny because the backdrop of all of this grandstanding is based on religion.

It seems to constantly be forgotten that the U.S. doesn't have a national religion and that these laws impede on other religious freedoms. Even when it comes to Oklahoma, we have had to address various fiascos like the Ten Commandments at the Capitol.

It seems like there is a growing trend that our chosen leaders choose not to use critical thinking or even care to think about other citizens outside their own preferred groups. This is having a chilling effect that is reducing democracy in place of authoritarianism.

We are in a world where we now actively push others for not agreeing with the people in power and there is little to no recourse for behaviors that go against the pillars of the Constitution. Current politicians have lost how to engage with each other to find middle ground, and now power disparities is the new way to keep the old guard in power.

It’s funny to see why companies and investments always choose to skip over Oklahoma as it so obvious. Freedom of religion also includes the right to refuse religion and to respect that. I guess division prevails.

