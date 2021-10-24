Letter: State lawsuit against vaccine mandate a waste of money

So, it now seems Gov. Kevin Stitt is ready to waste more taxpayer money on a lawsuit against the mandate for large businesses to help stop the spread of our viruses (“Gov. Stitt vows state would take legal action against Biden's vaccine mandate,” Oct. 15). He says Biden can't do that.
Yes he can! It is a public safety program.
Oh, how we would love for all to help us live a normal life again.
