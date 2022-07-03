Letter: State lawmakers should allow for more, not less, medical freedom after Roe

As a registered Republican and small-business owner from Tulsa, I love how we protect personal freedom in Oklahoma.

Our state government’s overall hands-off approach is good for individual liberty and business. Since the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling gives abortion regulations back to the states, I see no reason why Oklahoma should be among the most restrictive. A total abortion ban is government overreach, plain and simple.

Our state legislators should not be declaring that we suddenly have no right whatsoever to make basic decisions about our health care or the direction of our lives. A complete abortion ban is authoritarian, and it’s bad policy. It makes us all – men and women – less free, it hurts business, and taxpayers will, one way or another, foot the bill for children that some families can’t afford.

Gov. Kevin Stitt says an overwhelming majority of Oklahomans agree with him that abortion should be outlawed. With respect, he is wrong about that. Every time Oklahomans are polled on this issue, more and more say abortion should be legal at least some of the time.

Our state politicians often talk about how much they love our liberty, so it is hypocritical to take this basic freedom away. Freedom-loving Oklahomans from both sides of the aisle should be able to compromise and find at least a small window of time in which abortion is allowable, no questions asked.

Let’s put it to a vote, and restore our health care freedoms through a ballot initiative.

