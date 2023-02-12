When Gov. Kevin Stitt claimed “every square inch” of Oklahoma for his God, the people of the state learned his vision. But what policy did he propose to implement that vision?

Up to now, gambling in the state was limited to Indian trust land. The governor’s vision has now become clear since he announced sports betting including on our mobile devices — on any square inch of the state.

Who knew that turning the state over to God was code for gambling wherever and whenever? Now you will be able to place your bet on the afternoon NFL game to help stay awake during the morning sermon.

