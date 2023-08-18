As a parent of young children and an active Tulsan, I need our leaders to do what is best for our state and everyone in it. The current battle between State Superintendent Ryan Walters and Tulsa Public Schools is not working to better our state.

If TPS were to lose its accreditation it would have a major impact on the state. The State Board of Education should help lead our schools to success, not take the opportunity for a quality education away.

Taking away TPS’s accreditation would be letting down more than 33,000 students and 7,000 teachers and staff. The children in this state, including Tulsa’s children, deserve access to education without fail. It is our job to provide that access to them.

Tulsa is the second largest city in our state and needs an accredited public education system that is resourced.

