Letter: State education board's moves against TPS are unfair, malicious

So, sue 'em. The Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education should join with the American Civil Liberties Union in Bert v. O'Connor in challenging the enactment of House Bill 1775. The law violates the First Amendment right to free speech and its corollary the right to listen, as it is vague and poorly written so as to allow for an unacceptably wide range of application.

The Oklahoma State Board of Education, in its decision to accredit TPS with warning status, is a prime example of how the law inhibits academic freedom and the educational process. The decision of the state Board of Education acted in a malicious, capricious, and arbitrary manner, in my view.

The "evidence" was manufactured, and thin as presented by the board's attorney. The case was clearly staged by a Christian nationalist teacher to target the largest public school district in Oklahoma. The far right has been looking for a case to do just such that for more than a decade in order to advance its white supremacist agenda.

The four state members of the board who voted to place TPS on the warned status were complicit in that agenda.

The existence of HB 1775 as law prevents our young people from ever knowing the history of this country and being able to form considered opinions in the future.

It is time for us to take a stand and defend our right to speak and know and that of our young people to do the same.

