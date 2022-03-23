Letter: State education board ignoring what's best for kids' mental health

While attending Jenks High School in the 1990s, my son began to show signs of depression. It was a time when several Jenks students tragically died by suicide, yet little mental health assistance was available in the community.

Fast forward to 2017: After 20 years of dealing with mental illness, my son jumped to his death from a bridge. Now I try to raise awareness about mental health in the Tulsa community and at the state Capitol.

In 2021, Sen. John Haste and Rep. Jeff Boatman, after extensive study with education and mental health professionals, passed legislation establishing a physical and mental health curriculum for all Oklahoma schools.

Relying on evidence and data, these lessons were designed to help kids understand the connection between physical and mental health, as well as teaching empathy and coping skills.

You say these values should be taught at home? The truth is that many children don't live in supportive environments where these skills are taught, and they may struggle at school. The lessons are designed to help these children and the teachers working with them. My hope is that they will also help a child like my son who is experiencing symptoms of a mental disorder.

Last week, the State Board of Education refused to implement this evidence-based curriculum, effectively negating the combined expertise of educators and health professionals ("Panel retains health guides," March 11).

Yet these appointees aren't experts in physical and mental health education. Their differences of opinion aren't relevant.

This is about our children’s lives. And it's the law.

