It's clear our governor, Legislature and state superintendent are in deep conflict with residents and each other.

First, there is State Superintendent Ryan Walters and his state Board of Education's quest to root out diversity, equity and inclusion. Walters claims that our public schools "seek to divide, exclude and indoctrinate."

Then, there is Gov. Kevin Stitt, who vetoed 20 Senate bills in a day out of retaliation, and the Senate responded by refusing to confirm two of his cabinet secretaries. Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat says that the Senate will "stand up to bullies."

Then, most shocking, Stitt wants to eliminate Oklahoma Educational Television Authority, our educational TV channel!

Stitt says, "I don't think Oklahomans want to use their tax dollars to indoctrinate kids." My wife and I watch OETA every day and contribute our money.

OETA is essential to our citizenship and to our children's knowledge about our world. We are very worried about the direction our state government is taking.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.