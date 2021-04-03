Letter: State board wrong equalizing funding for virtual charters

The Oklahoma State Board of Education voted 4-3 to settle a lawsuit asking for equal funding for all Oklahoma schools, including virtual charter schools.

Initially, this may seem fair; however, this will take away from school districts with physical school sites. Why would virtual charter schools need the same amount of funding as districts with school sites that need to be maintained and students who need to be fed?

Epic Charter Schools, in particular, should not be trusted with any additional funding.

In December, Gov. Kevin Stitt removed board member Kurt Bollenbach and replaced him with Trent Smith. Smith made the motion to settle the lawsuit. All of the board members who voted for the motion were appointed by Stitt.

It is apparent that state leaders have an agenda, and they are not trying to hide it.

Since when do Oklahomans condone using our children to make a profit?

There is no reason to enroll your children in a profit-based virtual charter school; enroll them in your local school district’s virtual school.