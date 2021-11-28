 Skip to main content
Letter: Starting to lose faith in Tulsa city services
Is the city of Tulsa utility office severely understaffed? Due to a recent move, I needed to call the customer service number to discuss problems with an error in billing. Hold times have always been at least an hour.

The recording says, "Due to unexpected volume, your hold time may be longer than usual." Since it always takes at least an hour, isn't this actually expected?

I sent a letter of dispute a month ago regarding an exorbitant bill for four days of service. The bill appears to be the same amount billed to the previous owner regularly. I still have not received a reply, but I am expected to pay it or have my service cut off.

It seems there might only be one person working in each department. I have not been able to speak with anyone regarding the dispute, and I'm told I have to wait for a letter of reply.

Is anyone else losing trust in the city of Tulsa utility services?

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Principal Chief of the Cherokee Nation Chuck Hoskin Jr. talks about the city of Tulsa's reaction to the McGirt decision. Ian Maule/Tulsa World
