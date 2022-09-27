Letter: Start trial, reopen Crutcher case and bring some closure

The recent article on Terrence Crutcher's death by Kelsy Schlotthauer relates the call for a new investigation, and tactics used to stall the civil investigation (“Crutcher family still seeing probe,” Sept. 17).

I, too, await the time when a civil trial can begin so the facts can be given to a jury.

Before a new mayor has to deal with this pending litigation, I would like to see the civil trial move forward.

This will reopen the investigation and bring closure.

Editor's Note: Dave Walker is a former sergeant and supervisor of the Tulsa Police Department's homicide unit.

