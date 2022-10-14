 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Stark contrast between Stitt, Hofmeister

In regard to your articles comparing the candidates in the Oklahoma gubernatorial race, this is not a contest between Democrat and Republican. It is a choice between "good-faith governance" in Joy Hofmeister and "bad-faith governance" in Kevin Stitt.

Stitt has used his four years in office to disrespect, disregard, and disassemble. He has made a purposeful effort to make sure government doesn't work and has needlessly attacked anyone who questions him. He's a chest-thumping, arrogant, bully.

Hofmeister, on the other hand, genuinely tries to solve problems and actually help people in need. Yes, Oklahoma is a conservative state, but we should not be a cruel state. Let's elect someone who honestly, genuinely, cares. Hofmeister is a better choice for Oklahoma.

