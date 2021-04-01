Letter: Stand for the national anthem

I'm not naive enough to think that this nation is perfect, but the American history I studied in high school taught me that our founders embarked on a new experiment in government which brought previously unrealized freedoms to settlers.

That innovation has been improved over time in an orderly system that has thrived for over 240 years. Battles have been fought in various forums and in the fields to preserve and improve that experiment, many times with great sacrifice.

The national anthem honors that effort and those sacrifices.

While at the same time understanding our imperfection, we should all be grateful for the freedoms we enjoy and the goodness of our people.

Stand and be proud when "The Star-Spangled Banner" is played. Your grandfathers and great-grandfathers who served in World War II would be proud of you also.

