Letter: Stance on vaccine mandate calls into question pro-life stance of GOP leaders

Well I’m flummoxed. Gov. Kevin Stitt and state Attorney General John O’Connor claim to be pro-life. Someone please tell me why they filed a lawsuit against President Joe Biden and OSHA for trying to save lives? Are they now pro-suicide?

Or do they want to spend the 10 million tax dollars allocated by the state Legislature last session to benefit the coffers of the Attorney General’s Office and his out-of-state crony lawyers?

Please tell me why Sen. Jim Inhofe doesn’t want the military to vaccinate soldiers. This has always been mandatory when one joins the military. They get shots all the time. Someone please tell me what this mess is about.

