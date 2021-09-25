Letter: Staff shortages causing temporary changes for Tulsa Transit

Tulsa Transit understands the hardships our community has seen due to the pandemic; we are committed to providing our riders with transportation that is not only efficient but safe and reliable.

Like much of the United States, we are battling staffing shortages related to the tight labor market and increased COVID-19 cases within the community.

We are about 17% below our desired driver staffing level.

This has required our operations to continue at a Saturday level of service, 14% below regular operations, until further notice.

Our board recently approved an 11% raise for drivers and mechanics, which should improve our recruitment and retention efforts. A more competitive wage, we hope, will allow us to return to regular operations.

Another result of the pandemic was the closure of both main stations at the advice of the Tulsa Health Department to eliminate the gathering of riders.

We are still seeing the impact, but things are getting better: Denver Avenue Station is open again to purchase passes and utilize the facilities and limited capacity will soon increase inside the building.