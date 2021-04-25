Letter: St. Francis thrived under the leadership of Jake Henry, Jr.

What a fantastic editorial about St. Francis Hospital System's retirement of president and CEO Jake Henry Jr. ("Jake Henry Jr led a golden age at Oklahoma’s largest health care provider," April 3).

It was so well-deserved. Henry has led St. Francis these past 19 years, and look what it has become: the largest health care provider in Oklahoma.

It has spread all over the county and state.

I watched the "pink" hospital on the hill in the country being built when I was growing up at 51st Street and Darlington Avenue.

Oh, yes, my older son was born there the first year it was open! He will be 69 this December.

I'm not the only Tulsan or Oklahoman who can brag on giving birth at our miraculous pink hospital.

Thanks to Henry's leadership, the cross of our savior Jesus Christ is on all of the buildings. The spirit of healing has remained within the buildings and in the hearts of the expansive staffs.