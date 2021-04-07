Letter: Squeamish about photos of shots

If you search in the dictionary for the word "squeamish" you will find out that among other things, in the modern vernacular, it means to bum one out.

I have a problem with the media showing needles being put into arms. I know that is sort of sissified, but being in my 80-something year, I have seen my share of blood and viscera. So that really isn't the problem.

I suppose you could say I am bummed out by it.

I also believe our friends in the media could get their point across without showing penetration of needles, however slight.

