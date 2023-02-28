On Nov. 21, there were pro and con op-eds about State Question 820. The op-ed for it praises the amount of taxes the state will bring in and how it will improve public safety.

A report from AAA states unsafe driving behavior has increased with consuming cannabis by 13.6% just from 2020-2021. Increasing taxes for the state is a really misleading carrot to offer people.

What about the people it will create as addicts and the treatment they will need; though most won't seek. Starting with cannabis can lead to using other drugs too.

Right now, liquor has an age limit, but how many high schoolers are indulging in its use?

Greg Barrack, who is the high school teacher who wrote the opposing op-ed, stated, "Marijuana users and profiteers will predictably deny negative impacts. But many scientific and medical organizations clearly disagree."

The campaign director who wrote for approval did not mention the negative impacts which outweigh any good. Educating glassy-eyed stoned students is impossible — an observation by Barrack, which is 100% right.

Please come out on March 7 and vote no on SQ 820.

