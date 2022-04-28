 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Spruce up those poles at the Gathering Place

I marvel at the beauty of the Gathering Place as I drive down Riverside Drive. That is until I reach the overgrown telephone poles at the outdoor net, apparently there to hold up netting. Only thing: it’s ugly.

How about having those bland poles turned into totem poles, compliments of our own Native Americans?

Not only would this be true to our land, but it will brighten and distinguish the area that no other method would. What say you?

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

