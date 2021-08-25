Letter: Spot-on letters to the editor

In the Aug. 23 Tulsa World, three letters to the editor were spot-on.

Each writer of the letters not only reflected research but common sense ("No Blame,” “Risking Others” and “Remember Love”).

Both are sorely lacking in today’s world. Many people refuse to educate themselves on the serious topics facing us today.

They base their opinions on social media posts or listening to or reading only one news source without taking the time to search for the truth.

Their opinions are knee-jerk reactions to the political whims toward which they lean.