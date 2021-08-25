Letter: Spot-on letters to the editor

In the Aug. 23 Tulsa World, three letters to the editor were spot-on.
Each writer of the letters not only reflected research but common sense ("No Blame,” “Risking Others” and “Remember Love”).
Both are sorely lacking in today’s world. Many people refuse to educate themselves on the serious topics facing us today.
They base their opinions on social media posts or listening to or reading only one news source without taking the time to search for the truth.
Their opinions are knee-jerk reactions to the political whims toward which they lean.
Basing one’s opinions on which political party one belongs to is not the best choice because most politicians care about one thing — winning at all costs.
Neither political party is perfect because they are made up of imperfect people.
We’re all imperfect, but God has given us the tools to find the truth, beginning with the Bible.
I’m so tired and frustrated with those who refuse to seek the truth, including those who profess to be Christians but don’t walk the talk.
As the letter "Remember love" states, “The spirits of ‘Me first,’ ‘I’m special’ and ‘You owe me’ have become our gods. These selfish gods aren’t good gods.”
