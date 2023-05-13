On the May 8 front page was a story concerning the LIV Golf tournament at Cedar Ridge Country Club in Broken Arrow this week ("Criticism of LIV Golf is personal for some: 'The kingdom is not to be trusted'"). Terry Strada, the widow of Tony Strada who died in the 9/11 attacks, explained to Tulsa World reporter Randy Krehbiel her concerns about the golf league.

Remembering the 2,977 men, women and children who were murdered on Sept. 11, 2001, brings back sad and awful memories. I watched along with our office personnel, shocked as the vivid images of the Twin Towers came down then learned another hijacked airplane crashed into the Pentagon.

Another plan was on its way to Washington, D.C., until passengers took it down in a Pennsylvanian field. Passenger Todd Beamer was recorded saying, "Let's roll," just before they subdued their hijackers, knowing their lives may end.

Of the 19 hijackers, 15 were from Saudi Arabia, and they did this to our innocent citizens. There is mounting evidence officials in the Saudi government funded and supported these attackers. Tell us Americans any other explanation.

Cedar Ridge now has the audacity to host this event in the name of good golf. They should speak to the family members of victims or the descendants of those murdered.

Saudi Arabia, the sponsor and funder of the LIV Golf league, continues to commit despicable human rights violations while they “sport wash” their actions. Those attending this tournament should brush up on their ethics and reconsider. Terry Strada deserves no less.

