Arming teachers? What a bunch of ignorant legislators we have with that idea. You might as well give teachers a T-shirt with a target on it.

A shooter would take out the teachers first, then who will protect the children?

Legislators need to get some guts and stand up for what's right.

One suggestion is to install locks all on doors that can be locked at once from a central location after students and staff enter.

Gov. Kevin Stitt says we have at least $5 billion in rainy day funds. Seems to me like the rainy days are here — in bullets. Spend that money to help kids, teachers and others be safe.

