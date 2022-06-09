 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Spelling is good, but learning words' meaning is just as important

  • 0

The proposal I am about to make will not deal with the many important issues of today. But it does deal with a modern future in education and communication.

Last week, we watched a Scripps Howard supported program, a spelling bee. It was as dramatic as the frenzied finish of a tight basketball or football game. The stalwart remaining two faced off in an unprecedented playoff round.

The teenage and middle school students spelled with amazing ease words derived from Latin and especially Greek that most of you college graduates have never seen, unless you studied medicine, botany, or some other specialty.

But when they came to the vocabulary rounds – where the challenge was the definition of a word – they faltered. And these words were much more common than those in the spelling rounds.

Do you see where I’m headed? The Spelling Bee originated in the 19th century when dictionaries were rare. Today, the need to be a good speller is much less necessary. Misspell a word in your first draft? The computer will spell it for you.

People are also reading…

When I was teaching in American high schools in Germany, I asked my students to suggest “A Word a Day the ___ way” from their grade-level textbook to add to our demotic lexicon. Their words were hardly esoteric, and it was clear they were not getting as much out of their reading as one would hope.

Come on, Scripps Howard, step up. Let’s bring a Vocabulary Bee to the 21st century.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Dr. Preston Phillips will be missed

Letter: Dr. Preston Phillips will be missed

"There are no words to say how much (Dr. Preston Phillips will) be missed because he was indeed the best and I'm forever thankful that I was referred to him," says Tulsa resident Sandra Merritt.

Letter: Ryan Walters' 'more guns' solution is folly

Letter: Ryan Walters' 'more guns' solution is folly

"Posted only a few hours after the Texas grade school massacre, Ryan Walters states 'this is not a gun problem,' he reassures us, 'this is about ensuring individuals have the right to self-defense,'" writes Tulsa resident Stephen Gerkin.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert