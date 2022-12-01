Letter: Special treatment prompts questions

I have no interest in criticizing the 20-year-old who recently was involved with firearms and alcohol. It cannot be easy to grow up with a parent in a powerful position.

I do, however, have serious concerns about why a college student needs to have possession of four firearms while socializing and drinking alcohol. Why does any 20-year-old, much less a student, need two rifles and two pistols? What do you do with these guns while studying? Are we not as a country in the middle of a gun and killing crisis?

More of a concern is the illogical consequence to intoxication and firearms. The message sent loud and clear to the public by the county district attorney is as long as there is no prior record, you can be intoxicated, have possession of firearms and the consequence will be community service.

If the intoxicated happens to be with someone who is sober, you might even get an escort home by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Does this apply to all 20-year-olds in Oklahoma?

And of most serious concern is this: This incident happened on Oct. 31. The election was on Nov. 8, and it is made known to the public on Nov. 18.

The use and abuse of power is abundantly clear.

