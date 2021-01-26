Letter: Speakers at 'Save America March' played a role in insurrection

The events of the afternoon of Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol did not occur spontaneously.

President Donald Trump spoke at a rally before the certification of the election; the rally included several other speakers. Newly elected Congressman Madison Cawthorn (R-North Carolina) called his new colleagues “cowards.”

Congressman Mo Brooks (R-South Carolina) said the crowd’s ancestors had sacrificed their blood and “sometimes their lives,” asking “Are you willing to do the same?”

Donald Trump, Jr. said, “You have an opportunity today .... You can be a hero, or you can be a zero. And the choice is yours. But we are all watching. The whole world is watching, folks. Choose wisely.”

Rudy Giuliani said, “So let's have trial by combat."

This set the stage for Trump’s address in which he said, "We’re going to walk down to the Capitol, and we’re going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women, and we’re probably not going to be cheering so much for some of them, because you’ll never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength, and you have to be strong.”

We know the crowd followed Trump's suggestion and walked to the Capitol.