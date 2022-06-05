Letter: Southern Baptists' sex abuse scandal not surprising

The Tulsa World’s stories on the Southern Baptists sex abuse scandals are a sad state of current events, but really not surprising.

It is surprising that Southern Baptist Convention leaders had a list of names of predators, and they really did believe they could “hush” this scandal. That’s ridiculous thinking. They don't have a concept of a “free” media; totally unacceptable, on their part.

The lawyers will move in now, and extract millions of dollars from the Southern Baptists, and rightly so. Taking Baptists’ money away from them is the only way to force them to change their ways. Baptists are stubborn.

The real scandal, which is never mentioned, is that politics has totally hijacked the Southern Baptists, and their membership has dropped severely in the previous decades. They focus on politics, and they have really lost their direction.

