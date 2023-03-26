Ryan Kiesel of the pro-State Question 820 group said the defeat of SQ 820 was not the "end of the effort to end prohibition in the state of Oklahoma. This is halftime."

I wonder what you say to your team when you're behind 77-0 at halftime? All 77 counties said no to recreational marijuana. We did not buy into the lies and half-truths of the SQ 820 campaign.

As Oklahomans, we have grown tired of groups using school funding to promote their vices. Some of us who have lived in Oklahoma for many years are still waiting on liquor by the drink, pari-mutuel betting and the lottery to fix our educational woes. I will not hold my breath.

Thank you to the 62% of Oklahomans for saying no to SQ 820.

