Letter: Sorry to hear Markwayne Mullin is running for Senate

I was very sorry to hear that U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullen is running for the U.S. Senate. Every time I hear his name, the image of him on Jan. 6, sitting in the Capitol talking to one of the seditionist as if they were old friends.

Instead of commiserating with the man, why didn't Mullen, the supposed tough guy, grab the guy and hold him for the police?

He took an oath to uphold the Constitution of The United States, but like his other Trumpster buddies, he didn't want to look bad in front of them and Trump himself.

lt is a sad day when we see all these Republicans running for office pandering to Trump. I am almost 82 years old and have been a Republican since I was able to vote when I was 21 years old. I even voted for Trump until I saw what he was; I then became an independent.

