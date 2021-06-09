Letter: Sometimes be patient with morning deliveries

For the first time in several years, my Tulsa World was not in my yard when I stepped off the porch in the morning recently.

I first checked online to see if it was late because of the storm. But, alas, I thought my new carrier had missed me and called circulation.

The person who answered was so nice and updated my information. I prepared to leave to work early so I could pick up a paper at a store.

And, when I went out, lo and behold while I was talking to the staffer, the paper had been delivered.

I am sorry I was so impatient, but would like for all newspaper readers to be like me — unable to start the day without the newspaper.

And thanks to the nice person who took my call.

