 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Sometimes be patient with morning deliveries
0 Comments

Letter: Sometimes be patient with morning deliveries

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

For the first time in several years, my Tulsa World was not in my yard when I  stepped off the porch in the morning recently.

I first checked online to see if it was late because of the storm. But, alas, I thought my new carrier had missed me and called circulation.

The person who answered was so nice and updated my information. I prepared to leave to work early so I could pick up a paper at a store.

And, when I went out, lo and behold while I was talking to the staffer, the paper had been delivered.

I am sorry I was so impatient, but would like for all newspaper readers to be like me — unable to start the day without the newspaper.

And thanks to the nice person who took my call.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Editorial Pages editor Wayne Greene reads the May 29 editorial, "Encouraging moves by Epic's new governing board"
0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News