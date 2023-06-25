I am seeing a disturbing pattern that may further destabilize education across the entire state.

I am concerned that State Superintendent Ryan Walters is not as concerned about the current problems plaguing Oklahoma’s education professionals at all levels — such as providing programs relevant to all students and teacher preparation and retention — as he is about national political issues, such as bad publicity directed to a national women’s organization and our former president.

Walters is using his office to politicize himself and his own personal opinions on a variety of topics, none of which are related to Oklahoma education or his job as superintendent.

His press releases are disturbing and disruptive to students, parents, teachers, prospective teachers and the administrators trying to hire them.

The governor, attorney general or Legislature need to rein him in and hopefully talk him into just doing his job for the betterment of all Oklahoma citizens and businesses, all of whom are concerned with our current and future status of education.

