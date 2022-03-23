Letter: Some questions for those supporting Oklahoma abortion bills

The headline in a recent story (“Six abortion bills pass,” March 11) raised some questions for me.

Nowhere in this article (or elsewhere in the abortion debate) have I seen research as to why a woman might choose an abortion. Was it because of clinical depression? Because of a lack of access to affordable birth control?

Was the pregnancy the result of violence — by a domestic partner, an authority figure, or anyone else (Senate Bill 1553 would require a girl or woman to carry the child even when the pregnancy was the result of such violence)?

Was it the result of substance addition? How many abortions would be avoided if such root causes were addressed? Where are bills that expand mental health care for pregnant women? Where are bills that expand the availability — and affordability — of birth control measures? Or bills that address other possible reasons a woman might seek an abortion?

Also completely lacking in the bills that passed in the Senate are any sanctions or penalties for the men who contribute equally to unwanted pregnancies (perhaps a 9-month jail term). Is there any possibility that Oklahoma’s (mostly male) Legislature will address the “other half” of the problem?

The Oklahoma Standard, we are often reminded, is that we come to the aid of people (the women as well as their unborn children) in need — not punish them. Let’s address the issues behind the unwanted pregnancies — and, if punishment is meted out, also punish the men who cause them.

