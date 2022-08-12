Letter: Some pointed questions for Sen. James Lankford

I am happy to see Sens. James Lankford and Jim Inhofe read the Tulsa World opinion page.

A 250-word space requirement is not enough to explain how scared I am for our country and the survival of our democracy.

The Big Lie and outlandish conspiracy theories are still a cancer that has metastasized for almost two years after the 2020 presidential election. Please, anybody, reveal the evidence there was widespread voter fraud.

What happened to the Golden Rule? Peace and love? Common decency? Live and let live? Love thy neighbor? Make love, not war? The Prince of Peace?

Now it has become full-on hate for those who don't believe what you do, are a different color, different religion, different family life, etc. What did these people do to you? Did they hurt you in any way?

I would like to ask Lankford what were the factors in his decision to have kids, when and how many. How come he stopped at the number he has? What birth control practices has he used? And does he know a woman who had a high-risk pregnancy? He obviously, would reply, "That is none of your business." I, obviously, would reply, "Touché."

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.