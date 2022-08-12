 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Some pointed questions for Sen. James Lankford

  • 0

I am happy to see Sens. James Lankford and Jim Inhofe read the Tulsa World opinion page.

A 250-word space requirement is not enough to explain how scared I am for our country and the survival of our democracy.

The Big Lie and outlandish conspiracy theories are still a cancer that has metastasized for almost two years after the 2020 presidential election. Please, anybody, reveal the evidence there was widespread voter fraud.

What happened to the Golden Rule? Peace and love? Common decency? Live and let live? Love thy neighbor? Make love, not war? The Prince of Peace?

Now it has become full-on hate for those who don't believe what you do, are a different color, different religion, different family life, etc. What did these people do to you? Did they hurt you in any way?

I would like to ask Lankford what were the factors in his decision to have kids, when and how many. How come he stopped at the number he has? What birth control practices has he used? And does he know a woman who had a high-risk pregnancy? He obviously, would reply, "That is none of your business." I, obviously, would reply, "Touché."

People are also reading…

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Tough questions for Mullin, Shannon arise after debate

Letter: Tough questions for Mullin, Shannon arise after debate

"That assault on the Capitol was serious business, being an attempted coup that killed people, threatened to hang a sitting American vice president, halted the confirmation of a national election, and showed Mullen seeking cover from a riotous mob," writes Tulsa resident Samuel Harris.

Letter: Brad Carson's arrival at TU good for school, city

Letter: Brad Carson's arrival at TU good for school, city

"Noting the ugly campus divide of the past decade-plus, (Brad Carson's) arrival as TU’s president could not have come at a more important time in not only the university’s history, but the city of Tulsa’s as well," says Tulsa resident Gary Peer.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert