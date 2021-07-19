Letter: Society needs a rebook on meaning of being an American

What is happening in this country?

Supposedly well-educated people are denigrating and disparaging science and the research of respected institutions, while refusing to accept the results and conclusions from the analysis of verifiable data.

Timorous political leaders have condoned the actions of white supremacists in addition to denying reality and refusing to take any actions needed to provide for the safety and security of the U.S.

Fantastic statements that would be, at best, only marginally plausible in a superhero movie or comic book have been accepted as factual by a distressingly large contingent of what should be the adult population.

This country needs to rediscover, enhance and embrace compassion, consideration and respect for one another.

Our society needs a reboot, a recalibration or re-education on what it means to be an American citizen.

Tom Payne, Tulsa

