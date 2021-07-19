 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Society needs a rebook on meaning of being an American
0 Comments

Letter: Society needs a rebook on meaning of being an American

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

What is happening in this country?

Supposedly well-educated people are denigrating and disparaging science and the research of respected institutions, while refusing to accept the results and conclusions from the analysis of verifiable data.

Timorous political leaders have condoned the actions of white supremacists in addition to denying reality and refusing to take any actions needed to provide for the safety and security of the U.S.

Fantastic statements that would be, at best, only marginally plausible in a superhero movie or comic book have been accepted as factual by a distressingly large contingent of what should be the adult population.

This country needs to rediscover, enhance and embrace compassion, consideration and respect for one another.

Our society needs a reboot, a recalibration or re-education on what it means to be an American citizen.

Tom Payne, Tulsa

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Wayne Greene reads the Tulsa World editorial "Factions threaten state GOP"
0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News