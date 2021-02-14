Letter: Society endangered by selfishness of science deniers

As a physician, I am appalled at the numbers of educated people denying science.

Just because you do not like a fact does not change truth.

Simply put, masks save lives. For people to refuse this simple, life-saving intervention is nothing less than selfish.

It is the same as saying, "I won't life a finger to help" despite the science behind it or "I don't care about my neighbor."

I haven't met a single person able to give a valid reason why they don't want to comply with something so simple.

Much of this resistance to help is characteristic of oppositional defiant disorder of childhood, where the individual fights direction from outside for no other reason than the person doesn't want to.

Note that it is designated a disorder of childhood for good reason.

Adults should be able to act above their childish, selfish need to get their way in a situation of dangerous public health risk like COVID-19.

Our society is endangered by the selfishness and childish oppositionalism of science deniers.

If they fail to show any more maturity and altruism than this, our society is at great risk.