With regard to the Opinion page pro-con op-eds on Feb. 21, in those articles, if you substitute the word alcohol for the word "marijuana," we can see the similarity between some of the so-called "helps" for our society.
("Oklahoma needs marijuana public education before legalization vote" and "Scare tactics about SQ 820 ignore facts").
In addition, the pro assertion cites benefit for schools from marijuana sales for the schools. I remember when the pro-casino bunch used the same argument, and we all know how that turned out — not well for the schools.
We all (me included) need to take a step back from all of this stuff and look at the actual effect upon our society.
