With regard to the Opinion page pro-con op-eds on Feb. 21, in those articles, if you substitute the word alcohol for the word "marijuana," we can see the similarity between some of the so-called "helps" for our society.

In addition, the pro assertion cites benefit for schools from marijuana sales for the schools. I remember when the pro-casino bunch used the same argument, and we all know how that turned out — not well for the schools.

We all (me included) need to take a step back from all of this stuff and look at the actual effect upon our society.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.