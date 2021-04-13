Letter: Socialists turning America gray

The radical socialist left warned us.

With total governmental power, they would fundamentally transform America. And they’re doing it right before our eyes and at breathtaking rapidity.

A very good friend of mine grew up in communist East Germany. He once told me that in the German Democratic Republic the streets were gray: The buildings were gray, the cities were gray, and the people were gray.

That’s what life is like under the oppressive political system of socialism. The heavy hand of government rubs raw and grinds down the inborn human spirit.

It's already happening here.

We can no longer have a Christmas tree in the town square or prayers before a high school football game.

Soon, the words “In God We Trust” will be outlawed. Christianity is mocked.

Classics like Dr. Seuss books, "The Adventures of Tom Sawyer" and even the animated movies "Peter Pan" and "Dumbo" are boycotted or banned. The left has destroyed the Boy Scouts.

They’re expert at tearing down, but they never build anything. They topple statues of people we esteem and demonize the U.S. Founders.