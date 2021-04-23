Letter: Socialism, communism not good for people living in those systems

I would like to respond to a letter of April 19, "Modern Socialism Reacts to Failures in Communism."

The main thing I need to know is that socialism or communism has not been good for people who live under those types of governments and economic systems.

Capitalism is not perfect by any means. There are none that are perfect.

But capitalism gives people a chance; it made this country the envy of the world.

Capitalism gives us jobs and purpose. That's why we have a crisis at the border, people just want a chance.

There is no system that will make everyone equal. There will always be poverty; there will always be winners and losers.

Socialism and communism basically do away with the middle class. Most of the wealth is accumulated at the top, everyone else is equally poor.

As long as you have human beings, there will never be equality in economics because some people don't want to work, others do and work harder. Therefore their rewards will normally be greater.