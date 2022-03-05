Letter: Social, emotional learning needed in schools

Violence is on the rise. Could society be missing a crucial link in development? I suspect dwindling social and emotional learning is to blame.

The foundation of these skills is learned in early childhood. Emotional skills refer to identifying, expressing and managing emotions. Social skills refer to empathy, cooperation, and perspective taking.

Maybe the crisis reflects how life has become fast-paced, technology driven and overscheduled. Families spend less time together more than ever. Families are distracted by technology resulting in disconnected child rearing.

Early childhood educators strive to help students gain skills, but families are children’s first teachers. By the time a child enters the education system they can already be severely behind in these skills.

It truly takes a village to train up a child. Families, communities, services, and education need to partner together to bridge the gap in social and emotional development. If we are to change the trajectory and create a more peaceful future, we cannot have the introduction of nonsense bills like Senate Bill 1442, which attempts to ban social and emotional learning in schools.

While I believe families should be the first ones developing these skills in their children, it is evident that families need support. I fear if we are not serious about addressing social and emotional development then violence will worsen.

How are we to address the current social and emotional crisis? Look in the mirror, get involved, educate and advocate for social and emotional learning to build a better future.

