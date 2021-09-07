Letter: Social contract broken with people who are at high risk of contracting COVID-19

In 2020, the constant refrain heard was, "If you are elderly or high risk just stay home!"

So we did, myself included as a recent cancer survivor. As society waited eagerly for news on a vaccine, the refrain was repeated over and over again.

Throughout all of this it was understood or implied that the high risk would stay home and when a vaccine became available, society would take the vaccine to help protect the high risk.

Finally, we heard that we had three viable, safe, effective vaccines.

The high risk spent weeks attempting to make appointments, sometimes drove hours to get to an appointment, and, in some cases, waited for hours in the bitter cold just to get the life-saving vaccine.

As the vaccine phases rolled out, hope raised that the pandemic would end, and we could achieve some sense of normalcy and leave our homes again.

Except, the social contract has been repudiated and destroyed by anti-maskers and anit-vaxxers.

The high risk did our part with the expectation that our healthy family, friends, and fellow Oklahomans would do their part. That did not happen.