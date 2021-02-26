Letter: So many heroes emerged during winter weather

Government workers who spent this horrible weather fixing waterline breaks and kept our roadways and areas as operational as possible deserve a bonus for the outstanding job.

I am very proud to be a citizen with the effort of all the workers, who usually get verbal abuse for their work.

Thank you for salting the streets at 3 a.m., fixing water breaks all night for 11 nights, patrolling the streets so people do not freeze and trying to keep power lines working — all in the ice and snow.

This includes many people who worked behind the scenes.

These men and women really are wonderful. My government is really needed.

My congratulations! All we see are heroes.

