Letter: So far under Biden, need for leadership changes apparent

It’s been less than a year, but it’s been long enough to recognize how much influence a new administration can have.

Sadly, every crisis President Joe Biden administration’s has faced could have been avoided by keeping Trump policies intact. But people are still trying to flood into our country, even if they must do it illegally. So, it’s sobering to think that the U.S. is still better than other nearby places.

I wonder if they know that citizens are being forced to accept a vaccine or lose their health care and employment. Those making the rules don’t care if someone is ill. Their concern is whether or not someone has been vaccinated to protect those who have already been vaccinated. Very odd, indeed.

It seems that lawful activity is now wrong. Good is bad. It’s time to replace leaders who don’t know right from wrong with people who represent mainstream America.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.