Letter: Snarky tweet from Stitt's communication chief does not improve education or unity
Considering that Charlie Hannema is a former public relations director for Broken Arrow Public Schools, it is disappointing to see him change to a critic of public schools in his current role as chief of communications for Gov. Kevin Stitt.

Starting a new job, he seemed to suddenly change his values — from being an advocate for public education to criticizing a neighboring public school system — Tulsa Public Schools.

Praising one school system and insulting a neighboring school system in a subjective direct comparison is unwise, considering that each operates in its own community and situation.

Hannema's recent snarky tweet regarding Tulsa Public Schools was petty and completely unnecessary.

Although each school district manages itself independently at the local level, Oklahoma school districts are united in their purpose to provide the best education possible for Oklahoma children.

I would hope that Hannema in the governor's office would recognize that Oklahoma will be a stronger, more prosperous state both now and in the future when we work together to prioritize education in all of our communities.

