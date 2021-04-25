Letter: Smaller cities will not benefit from SB 838

The April 20 editorial "Security for public safety" in favor of Senate Bill 838 claims that it would not raise anyone's taxes.

While it is technically true that passage of the bill would not in and of itself raise taxes, the $17.5 million in new revenue referenced would be a new and permanent tax on Tulsans, not to mention the same new tax instituted in municipalities across the state.

It's also true that cities will have the power to offset current funding from public safety, meaning there's no guarantee that first responders will receive any additional revenue.

Additionally, larger cities with higher average property values will receive greater revenue from the new tax on a per-capita basis, leaving smaller and more modest communities even further behind.

That's why my city passed a resolution opposing passage of SB 838.